Nick Saban addresses Media before Arkansas Game

Tusacloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide continue preparations for Saturday’s homecoming game vs. Arkansas, Head Coach Nick Saban addressed the media for the final time during his weekly Wednesday night press conference.

Saban said the Tide had better practices the last few days, and has been emphasizing focus and attention to detail after Alabama’s win over Texas A&M last week.

Saban also updated the status of two Alabama defenders. Defensive End Da’Shawn Hand has made progress coming back from a sprained MCL injury, however he will not play Saturday against Arkansas. Cornerback Tony Brown has exceeded Saban’s expectations this week dealing with a knee injury, however the coach wouldn’t say if Brown will be available Saturday.

Alabama and Arkansas will kickoff at 6:15 PM CT, on ESPN.