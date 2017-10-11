Nick Saban addresses Media before Arkansas Game

By Published:
Alabama coach Nick Saban, left, shakes hands with Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Alabama won 27-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tusacloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide continue preparations for Saturday’s homecoming game vs. Arkansas, Head Coach Nick Saban addressed the media for the final time during his weekly Wednesday night press conference.

Saban said the Tide had better practices the last few days, and has been emphasizing focus and attention to detail after Alabama’s win over Texas A&M last week.

Saban also updated the status of two Alabama defenders.  Defensive End Da’Shawn Hand has made progress coming back from a sprained MCL injury, however he will not play Saturday against Arkansas.  Cornerback Tony Brown has exceeded Saban’s expectations this week dealing with a knee injury, however the coach wouldn’t say if Brown will be available Saturday.

Alabama and Arkansas will kickoff at 6:15 PM CT, on ESPN.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s