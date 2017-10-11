Suspect charged with capital murder in Birmingham toddler’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 17-month-old Birmingham toddler, according to a release from the department.

Fredrich Williams, 19, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning and is currently awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail on a Capital Murder charge.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 26 when the child’s mother returned home to find her daughter unresponsive before taking her to Children’s of Alabama where she was pronounced dead.

