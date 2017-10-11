Suspect charged with capital murder in Birmingham toddler’s death

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 17-month-old Birmingham toddler, according to a release from the department.

Fredrich Williams, 19, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning and is currently awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail on a Capital Murder charge.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 26 when the child’s mother returned home to find her daughter unresponsive before taking her to Children’s of Alabama where she was pronounced dead.

RELATED: 17-month-old girl dies in hospital, police rule death a homicide

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s