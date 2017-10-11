Twitter reacts to Eminem freestyle rap blasting Trump

DETROIT (AP/WIAT) — Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”

The rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET’s Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Eminem focused several times on Trump’s ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests, rapping: “so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.” Eminem also derided Trump as “a kamikaze who will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem closed the piece by saying people who don’t support the president love the military and the country, but “hate Trump.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch the full video below.

Since the cypher aired, social media has been buzzing nonstop about the verse.

The 8 Mile remake looks amazing#Eminem pic.twitter.com/dx8UYaDDug — Thomas Baird (@immatureadult66) October 11, 2017

Man.. @Eminem Went Off On His BET Cypher. #BARS — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) October 11, 2017

If @realDonaldTrump doesn’t respond to @Eminem with a freestyle then I’ll really never take Trump serious. — Mike Stoop (@Stoooop) October 11, 2017

.@Eminem rapping about @POTUS is like the uncool kid who didnt get invited 2 the bday party because he has no friends. Go home, son. #tired — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) October 11, 2017

#Eminem just said what most of what the USA has been thinking. Thank you for using your platform to speak for those that can’t be heard. — Becca Ward (@Becca3129) October 11, 2017

It's funny libs support #Eminem. He's been gay bashing & threatening to kill women for years. They're supposed to be against that, right?🤔 — Courtney🇺🇸🕷️ (@CoMmOn_SeNsE100) October 11, 2017

Me watching twitter react to Eminem freestyle: pic.twitter.com/yneqqmzcbm — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) October 11, 2017