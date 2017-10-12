19-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Tuscaloosa arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The 19-year-old suspect wanted in the Sept. 19 fatal shooting of Bobby Lee Herrod, Jr. at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr Blvd was arrested Thursday evening, Tuscaloosa officals told CBS 42.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies and Tuscaloosa PD officers took 19-year-old Lorenzo Maurice Polke into custody Friday around 7:15 p.m. at a home in Holt without incident.

Polke is being charged with capital murder and will be held in the Tuscaloosa County jail without bond.