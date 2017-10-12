Auburn federally subpoenaed in FBI’s NCAA basketball investigation, AL.com reports

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University confirmed Thursday to AL.com they received a federal subpoena related to the FBI investigation into corruption in NCAA basketball.

AL.com reported the news Thursday, stating the school responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by them.

“Generally federal grand jury subpoenas are sent with the understanding that they will be treated confidentially both as to whether receiver or as to content so as to avoid interfering with or impeding the investigation,” a university spokesman said in a statement to AL.com. “Auburn had pledged full cooperation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Given it is already known that at least one other institution received a subpoena we confirm we did too but will otherwise honor the pledge by not producing the content while the investigation is ongoing.”

