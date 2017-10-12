Auburn federally subpoenaed in FBI’s NCAA basketball investigation, AL.com reports

CBS 42 Staff Published: Updated:
Chuck Person
Suspended Auburn University assistant men's basketball coach, Chuck Person, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, after an initial appearance before a magistrate judge. Person will remain free on $100,000 bond. He awaits trial along with three other coaches in a case in which the coaches and others are charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the choices star athletes make about schools, sponsors, agents and financial advisers. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University confirmed Thursday to AL.com they received a federal subpoena related to the FBI investigation into corruption in NCAA basketball.

AL.com reported the news Thursday, stating the school responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by them.

“Generally federal grand jury subpoenas are sent with the understanding that they will be treated confidentially both as to whether receiver or as to content so as to avoid interfering with or impeding the investigation,” a university spokesman said in a statement to AL.com. “Auburn had pledged full cooperation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Given it is already known that at least one other institution received a subpoena we confirm we did too but will otherwise honor the pledge by not producing the content while the investigation is ongoing.”

Click here to read the full report from AL.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s