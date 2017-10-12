Birmingham PD search for suspect in double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men at a house just after midnight on Thursday.

The incident happened on 36th Avenue North. Investigators say the men were shot several times. They have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at the moment. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.