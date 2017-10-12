Birmingham Water Works asks customers to imagine a day without water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works is helping educate people about the value of water through the “Imagine a Day Without Water” initiative.

BWW will observe the third-annual initiative on Thursday, October 12th.

Water Works spokesperson Rick Jackson says people take for granted having clean, quality water.

“Water is one of life’s most essential elements. You can live without many things, but water isn’t one of them”, Jackson said. “Water is precious, and so many around the world go without it every day. We’re thankful for our clean water supply at BWW, and we’re asking the community to participate in this day with us.”

Customers are challenged to go an hour without water from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday as a part of the initiative.

The Value of Water Campaign is leading organizations all across the country in helping raise awareness about the need for investment in the nation’s water infrastructure. According to a release from BWW, just eight days without water service nationwide could risk 2 million jobs.