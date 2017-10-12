Confirmed case of Zika identified in Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County health officials say a locally transmitted case of Zika has been confirmed there. Officials emphasize there is no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission of Zika.

Health officials say a couple traveled to Cuba. One partner was ill with symptoms consistent with Zika shortly after travel. Based on the details revealed through an investigation, evidence suggests one partner acquired Zika while in Cuba, was bitten by a mosquito in or around their home, and that mosquito then bit and transmitted Zika to the other partner.

The partner that acquired Zika in Cuba was not tested for Zika while they had symptoms. A test conducted this week showed evidence of a past Zika infection linking that infection to the partner who was recently symptomatic and tested positive.

The Manatee County Department of Health notified mosquito control about the suspected case. Appropriate mosquito reduction efforts have been implemented and will continue.

Health officials say the isolated Manatee County case does not constitute a Zika zone, according to CDC guidelines.

More information about Zika

It is critical for people who recently traveled overseas to an area with Zika to prevent mosquito bites for at least three weeks after they return home. It is also important to reduce the chance of sexual transmission by using condoms. The CDC has issued additional guidance related to sexual transmission and prevention.

Before you travel, check to see if your destination is on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of areas with Zika.

If you traveled to an area with Zika, you could have become infected and not know it, and you could spread the virus in your community if you do not take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites or sexual transmission after you return home. Zika can persist in semen over extended periods of time. Pregnant couples with recent travel to areas with active Zika transmission should consider using condoms for the duration of the pregnancy.

According to CDC guidance, providers should screen all pregnant women in the US for possible Zika exposure and symptoms at each prenatal care visit. Additional CDC guidance on screening and testing can be found here. At Governor Scott’s direction, all county health departments offer free Zika risk assessment and testing to pregnant women.

The department urges Floridians to take action around their home and business to reduce the mosquito population. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of water so it is critical to drain all sources of standing water to keep mosquitoes from multiplying. Residents and visitors should also use mosquito repellent day and night to prevent mosquito bites.

The department updates the full list of travel-related cases by county online each weekday. Click here to view the list of travel-related cases by county and year and to find more information on Zika virus and the status of Zika in Florida.