Emergency missing child alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — State troopers issued an emergency missing child alert Thursday for a 14-year-old girl:

The Decatur, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Irma Maria Diego-Gomez. Irma Maria Diego-Gomez is a 14 year old Guatemalan female, brown eyes, brown hair, approximately 5 feet tall, and has a slim build. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans, at her residence, leaving for school in Decatur, Alabama on October 11, 2017. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.