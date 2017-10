BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male faces life threatening injuries after being shot on Thursday, per Lt. Sean Edwards of Birmingham Police.

Edwards tells CBS42 a male was shot on the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. West. The male then ran to the nearby Family Dollar store to seek help.

Responding officers found the male suffering a gunshot in his back. He faces life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify a suspect.

CBS42 will provide updates as they become available.