One Class at a Time: Hubbertville School

This week we hit the road for Fayette, Alabama for One Class at a Time!

I went to Hubbertville School and surprised Chandra Norris with a one thousand dollar grant check.

Ms. Norris is a 2nd grade teacher. She tells me she plans to use the money to purchase more computers for her classroom.

“Most everything if you were to look in my classroom, most everything extra has come out of my pocket. So anytime we can get any kind of help at all, especially small rural schools like mine, is greatly appreciated,” Norris explained.

We appreciate Little Caesars and Pepsi for making these One Class at a Time grants possible.

If you’re a teacher who would like to apply for one, click here.