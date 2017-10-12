Shop Save & Share starting soon in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the season to shop and save and you can do both with the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share card. It’s the 12th year the Junior League has hosted the event.

This year, through a partnership with Planet Fundraiser, Junior League of Birmingham is bringing Shop Save & Share to your phone. Shoppers can buy a digital Shop Save & Share card online or your smartphone. The card can be used a supporting merchants through the Planet Fundraiser app.

To buy a card, just head to the Shop Save & Share website here or text “SSS” to (205)660-0030. You can also find a full list of participating retailers by heading to the website.

More than 140 retailers, restaurants, and service providers have been added to the list of participants where you can save 20% discounts during the Shop Save & Share period. This year’s event will be held October 18th-29th.

The Shop Save & Share card is $40. That $40 helps provide a weekend of meals and snacks for 3 kids that might otherwise go hungry though a partnership with Vineyard Family Services. It also provides 10 meals for homeless women and children through Pathways. Through the JLB Diaper Bank, the card can provide a one-month supply of diapers for a baby in need.

The Shop Save & Share Kick Off Party will help launch this year’s event. You can enjoy the night of drinks, snacks, music and more Wednesday, October 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s being held at the Kendra Scott Terrace at The Summit.

For more information on Shop Save & Share, follow along on social media: Instagram, Twitter and the hashtag, #jlbshopsaveshare