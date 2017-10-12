Suspect Killed, Officer Hurt In Officer Involved Shooting In Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting. It happened early Thursday morning at the Allsouth Appliance on State Farm Parkway.

Investigators say one suspect died, two others are in custody. According to Lt. Keith Peterson, the officer was in the area as part of their patrol when he saw three burglary suspects. The officer pursued the suspects and there was a chase in the parking lot.

One of the suspects fired at the officer, hitting him in the leg. The officer fired back at the suspect, striking him.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.