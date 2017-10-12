Ways to be proactive against breast cancer

If you think you are at risk for breast cancer there are some things you can do to try to be proactive against the disease.

– Know your family history. Those with a history of breast cancer in their family can be tested for the breast cancer gene and also begin screening for the disease at an earlier age.

– Do monthly self-breast exams. The earlier breast cancer is detecting the better chance doctors have of successfully treating it.

– Get a mammogram. Mammograms have been shown to lower the number of breast cancer deaths in women between the ages of 40-50.

– Stay fit. Exercising and maintaining a healthy weight can help lower your cancer risk, according to the Mayo Clinic.

– Limit alcohol intake.

– Don’t smoke

– Eat a well-balanced diet

– Breastfeed. The Mayo Clinic says breastfeeding may lower a woman’s chance of getting breast cancer.