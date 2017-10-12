Woman arrested for child endangerment after 3-year-old was found wandering the street alone

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriffs arrested a woman for chemical endangerment of a child.

22-year-old Derrica Ann Bruce was arrested after police received a call of a 3-year-old wandering alone on a street in Coates Bend Community. Deputies arrived at the scene and searched for the child’s guardian for over an hour.

Officials eventually located the child’s residence, but they could not get someone to come to the door. Deputies entered the residence after spotting Bruce through a window. When they got inside, they found a pregnant Bruce passed out in a chair. Authorities say she admitted to smoking an illegal substance.

Bruce is charged with chemical endangerment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

 

