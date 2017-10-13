Bama students weigh in on Dabo Swinney’s homecoming visit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will honor the 1992 National Championship team at the game on Saturday night.

Coach Gene Stallings is going to be in attendance, along with one of his most famous players: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

The Pelham native will fly in to be with his former team, but after last year’s national championship game, we asked students if they would cheer or jeer the Clemson coach.

“I am personally okay with it, but I feel he might not get the best reaction from the crowd since he beat us,” said Carli Cortina. “He may have been part of this team before, but he left.”

Others believe that the timing of the honor is a little inappropriate.

“I think you should honor a guy who is a former player, but I don’t think you should do it at one of our biggest home games,” said Jack Sterbenz. “This is homecoming weekend, and he did beat us last year.”

Swinney’s Clemson team plays at Syracuse on Friday, then he’ll board a private jet with some former Alabama assistants from that 1992 team to Tuscaloosa.