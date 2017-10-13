Bittersweet race weekend in Talladega as Earnhardt makes final run

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Race weekend in Talladega is always a big deal, but this weekend is going to be one to remember.

Dale Earnhardt Junior will make his final run at Talladega.

One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers and the face of the sport announced his retirement back in April through the Hendrick Motorsports twitter page.

In recognition of Earnhardt’s retirement, Governor Kay Ivey declared October 15th as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day in Alabama.

The CBS 42 Sports team will sit down with Earnhardt in a special report set to air Friday night, October 13th at 6:30 p.m. Watch us on air, online, or in the free CBS42 News app.

The events at Talladega Superspeedway start on Friday morning. For the full race schedule, click here.