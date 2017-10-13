Calhoun County Health Department holding Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is continuing to investigate a Hepatitis A case at an Anniston restaurant.

As of Friday, the Calhoun County Health Department told CBS42 News that they had administered 100 doses of the Hep A vaccine.

The department recommends that anyone who ate food at or from Marco’s Pizza in Anniston between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 get vaccinated.

The department will hold a vaccination clinic on Monday. To schedule an appointment, call 256-237-7523.