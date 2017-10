MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A young girl’s puppy was stolen from her home in Mobile on Thursday. Tiffany Mccammon says the puppy was her daughter Alyssa’s birthday present. Take a look at this surveillance video of the moment the puppy was stolen.

Mccammon filed a police report and hopes someone can help find her daughter’s puppy. He is a light grey pit bull mix with a white spot between his eyes.

News 5 is talking with the family and will have the full story tonight at 6:00 p.m.