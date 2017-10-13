Family starts GoFundMe to pay for 2-year-old’s emergency brain surgery

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car.

Austin Rush was hit by a car on Thursday afternoon, and his father, Matthew Rush, is a paramedic that was first on the scene to render aid to his own son.

The younger Rush was transported to the hospital to have emergency brain surgery.

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help with his medical expenses, and so far it has raised nearly $7,000.

If you would like to contribute to Rush’s fund, CLICK HERE.