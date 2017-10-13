Gulf State Park Pier to reopen Saturday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — After being closed a week due to damage from Hurricane Nate, Gulf State Park Pier will reopen Saturday, according to Chris Blankenship, Director of the Alabama Department of Conservation.

The pier’s deck has panels — weighing around 500 pounds each — designed to blow out during storms. The panels were installed to prevent the damage the previous pier saw during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The storm also caused lighting and electrical damage to the pier.

“Fortunately, the damage caused by Hurricane Nate was not as bad as it could have been,” Greg Lein, Alabama State Parks Director, said in a release.

Another pier in Baldwin County, the fishing pier at Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort, was also damaged during the storm but remains closed.