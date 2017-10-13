High School Football – Final Scores Oct. 13, 2017

By Published:

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21

Addison 36, Meek 14

Alexandria 42, Douglas 17

Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0

Andalusia 28, Satsuma 6

Appalachian 35, Woodville 13

Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2

Athens 42, Columbia 0

Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0

Austin 28, Hartselle 6

Autauga Academy 49, Clarke Prep 13

B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22

B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14

Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14

Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill 20

Beauregard 37, Central – Clay County 7

Bob Jones 34, Gadsden 3

Brantley 47, Red Level 6

Briarwood Christian 49, Woodlawn 14

Brooks 54, Russellville 21

Calera 47, Jemison 14

Carroll-Ozark 49, B.T. Washington 12

Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7

Cedar Bluff 50, Coosa Christian 18

Central-Florence 35, Danville 6

Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18

Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12

Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34

Clarke County 41, Excel 6

Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14

Colbert Heights 35, Colbert County 7

Curry 8, Fairview 3

DAR 31, Sardis 21

Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21

Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14

Daleville 40, Geneva 27

Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28

Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19

Dora 17, Winfield 6

East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Elba 68, Calhoun 12

Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8

Etowah 41, Boaz 0

Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 20

Fairhope 31, Davidson 17

Falkville 48, West End-Walnut Grove 14

Fayette County 28, Cordova 0

Florence 41, Decatur 37

Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18

Freeport, Fla. 42, Snook Christian 12

Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14

Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7

Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29

Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0

Glenwood 24, Bessemer Academy 6

Gordo 34, American Christian Academy 27

Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0

Greenville 40, Headland 8

Guntersville 28, Crossville 0

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 15

Hale County 42, West Blocton 22

Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13

Hayden 22, Corner 17

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 28

Highland Home 50, Beulah 18

Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23

Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14

Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20

Holy Spirit 62, Berry 6

Homewood 38, Ramsay 0

Hoover 38, Huffman 6

Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7

Ider 47, Gaston 12

J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6

Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14

John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14

Keith 50, Verbena 6

LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7

Lakeside School 63, Kingwood Christian 19

Lanett 35, Ranburne 13

Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12

Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22

Lee-Scott Academy 40, Springwood School 9

Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0

Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 0

Lowndes Academy 7, Patrician Academy 0

Luverne 34, New Brockton 12

Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20

Macon-East 47, Cornerstone Christian 7

Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7

Mae Jemison 16, Lee-Huntsville 6

Maplesville 55, Isabella 20

Marbury 28, Dallas County 14

Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6

Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33

Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20

McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 41, Mary Montgomery 0

Midfield 63, Greene County 20

Millry 50, Fruitdale 0

Morgan Academy 48, Northside Methodist 0

Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7

Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10, OT

Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 16

Northside 25, Greensboro 14

Northview 24, Russell County 6

Oakman 52, Montevallo 36

Opelika 37, Chelsea 10

Opp 41, Providence Christian 7

Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7

Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14

Pelham 55, Chilton County 20

Pell City 24, Albertville 13

Pickens Academy 20, Jackson Academy 12

Pickens County 41, South Lamar 28

Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10

Pike County 48, Prattville Christian Academy 13

Pisgah 37, New Hope 22

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6

Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34

Ragland 27, Winterboro 6

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3

Rogers 55, Priceville 7

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35

Saks 19, Anniston 6

Samson 58, Barbour County 6

Sand Rock 34, Section 6

Scottsboro 27, Arab 7

Selma 56, Brookwood 41

Shades Valley 30, Jackson Olin 7

Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28

Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58

Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7

South Choctaw Academy 20, Southern Academy 0

Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6

Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14

St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14

St. Paul’s 26, Citronelle 20

Straughn 17, Houston Academy 15

Sulligent 45, Hatton 26

Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0

Sylacauga 49, Valley 34

Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15

T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26

Tallassee 44, Holtville 28

Tarrant 65, Tanner 0

Theodore 21, Murphy 14

Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22

Thompson 40, Spain Park 17

Tuscaloosa Academy 43, Edgewood Academy 0

Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28

UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17

Valley Head 29, Gaylesville 2

Vigor 33, Jackson 0

Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22

Wadley 57, Victory Chr. 7

Washington County 35, Choctaw County 21

Weaver 57, Glencoe 0

West Morgan 37, Clements 10

Wetumpka 35, Helena 14

Wilson 10, Deshler 0

Winston County 38, Cold Springs 7

Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6

