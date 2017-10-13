Hospital revives toddler who overdosed on drugs he found at park

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say hospital workers used three doses of the overdose drug naloxone to revive a 1½-year-old boy who tested positive for opioids.

The child’s mother tells police in Toledo that her older son saw the toddler put a bag in his mouth that he found at a neighborhood park.

She says the toddler then took a nap Tuesday and that she found him unresponsive. Police say the boy was treated at a hospital and admitted to its intensive care unit.

A Toledo police spokesman says officers are investigating how the child overdosed and how he got the drugs.

Police did not say what type of drug the boy ingested.