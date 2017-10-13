Rachel on the Road: Moore’s Family Fun Center

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT)–

This week we stopped by an Oxford landmark. Moore’s Family Fun Center is a go kart racing track and old-school games arcade. Not only did teens back in the 80s and 90s go there all the time, but leading up to every Talladega race weekend, the drivers and their crews would go racing at Moore’s.

Scott Moore, son of the owner told me they’ve “had almost all the drivers out here – Buddy Elliot, Casey Kane, Morgan Shepherd.”

Even Dale Earnhardt Junior would come out and race when he was a young boy. “Junior came here was he was 8 to 10 years old,” Moore said. “I just remember first time I saw him we didn’t know who he was. We typically didn’t let kids race on race weekends. He came here, got in a go kart, and first thing I did was go and kick him off because we didn’t know who he was. Finally someone came up and said, do you know who that was, and I said no. Then he took his dad’s goggles pulled them down over his eyes, and I said, now I know who he is. Immediately from a young age you knew what type of driver he was going to turn out to be.” This family has so many incredible stories over the last 36 years they’ve been in business.

Next time you’re in Oxford, stop by Moore’s and take a lap around the track all the pros have.

