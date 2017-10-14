Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks – live score updates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in another inter-conference game the week after a narrow win over Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks (2-3) are facing off against the undefeated Tide in their homecoming game, where they hope to overcome a 30-point handicap.

Follow the action in our live blog below.

Q1:

(14:45) Damien Harris runs for a 75-yard TD at the open of the game. Bama leads 7-0.

(11:35) Andy Pappanastos hits a 39-yard field goal to put Bama’s lead up to 10-0.

(7:24) Damien Harris runs in for a 4-yard touchdown, Bama leads 17-0.