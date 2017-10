BATON ROUGE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers took on LSU in Death Valley, and unfortunately suffered a close loss at the hands of the other Tigers.

The team got out ahead early to a 20-0 lead but were unable to keep a foot on the gas and didn’t score in the second half.

Get a sense of the players’ thoughts on the 27-23 loss below.

QB – Jarrett Stidham

DB – Tray Matthews