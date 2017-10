(WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers have been on a hot streak this season, the LSU Tigers have not been as successful.

This week, The Plainsmen go on a trek to Death Valley to take on the team that lost to Troy, despite garnering a respectable 4-2 record on the season.

Follow this page for live score updates.

Q1:

(13:07) Daniel Carlson hits a 46-yard field goal to put Auburn up 3-0.

(11:31) Jarrett Stidham throws a long bomb to Will Hastings for a Tiger Touchdown. Auburn leads 10-0.