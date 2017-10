GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police have arrested a suspect that was reportedly caught in the act of burglarizing a business, according to the department.

Cory Terry was taken into custody on a Burglary 3rd charge, and is awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail on a $5,000 bond. During the arrest, a detective with the department took a picture of Terry reportedly emerging from the business.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.