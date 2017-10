TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT)- Late in the race at the Alabama 500 Sunday it seemed like destiny would set in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. With four laps to go the race saw its third red flag as Jr. skirted to the top three.

However, in the end it was Brad Keselowski’s day and Jr. finished in seventh place. Despite starting the day as the pole sitter Jr.suffered a setback early, taking a penalty that pushed him back in the pack. Check out the above recap of Jr.’s day.