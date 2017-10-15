Fans travel to see Junior’s final run at Talladega

By Published:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Talladega Superspeedway has been Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s best track during his NASCAR career, so when he raced here for the final time, fans came from all over to see it.

Junior finished 7th in Sunday’s race, but fans from out of state said it was worth the trip to see his last run at Talladega. He said he appreciated all those who came out to support him.

“I know those folks were hoping we could put something together,” he said. “And I know there’s a lot of folks that came particularly to see this race because it’s the last one here. So I hate to leave slightly disappointed, but hopefully they enjoyed everything else they saw.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s