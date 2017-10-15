Fans travel to see Junior’s final run at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Talladega Superspeedway has been Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s best track during his NASCAR career, so when he raced here for the final time, fans came from all over to see it.

Junior finished 7th in Sunday’s race, but fans from out of state said it was worth the trip to see his last run at Talladega. He said he appreciated all those who came out to support him.

“I know those folks were hoping we could put something together,” he said. “And I know there’s a lot of folks that came particularly to see this race because it’s the last one here. So I hate to leave slightly disappointed, but hopefully they enjoyed everything else they saw.”