Man shot in drive by shooting in Tuscaloosa on the strip after the Alabama homecoming game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a drive by shooting. It happened just after 12:30 Sunday in front of Rounders Bar just hours after the University of Alabama Homecoming football game.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson says the man was shot but did not know the victims condition.

“He was standing on the sidewalk in front of Rounders and two individuals pulled up in a Crown Victoria. There was some shots fired from the vehicle. The individual was struck and the vehicle left headed east on University Boulevard. University of Alabama Police officers were in the area and got the vehicle stopped in the area of Colonial Drive and got two suspects in custody and recovered the gun used in the shooting” Anderson said.

The victim was transported to DCH hospital with a gunshot wounds. The case is under investigation.