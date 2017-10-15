Man shot, killed at Birmingham nightclub

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man was fatally shot in the 600 Block of 8th Avenue West around 3 a.m.

Officers responded to Club Onyx, a Birmingham nightclub, on a call of a person shot at this location, according to Birmingham PD.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Princeton Hospital where he later died.

According to the investigation, the suspect walked up to the back patio area of the business and fired one round, striking the victim in the chest. The victim then ran inside of the location and fell near the front door.

This is an ongoing investigation as Birmingham PD searches for a suspect. CBS 42 will update you with more information as it becomes available.

 

