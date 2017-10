BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham man was sent to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshots.

At around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North. A man in his 40s sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and stomach, according to Birmingham PD.

The victim was sent to UAB hospital with life-threatening conditions.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS 42 will update you as more information is available.