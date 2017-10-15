Tuscaloosa man critically wounded after police officer involved shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-A Tuscaloosa man is in critical condition after a police officer involved shooting. Police Chief Steve Anderson says the shooting happened around ten o’clock Saturday night in the 200 block of 24th Avenue East in Alberta.

“Three police officers arrived on scene and located one male subject. Officers tried to talk to the man to see what had happened. Officers realized the subject was armed with a handgun and at that point they asked the man to raise his hands above his head and to get down on his knees. The subject did not comply and pulled his weapon and shots were exchanged. The officers were not hurt but the male subject was injured” Anderson said.

The 39 year old man was taken to DCH hospital and later was transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham in critical condition. Chief Anderson says it was a domestic incident between the male and his girlfriend. Anderson says all three officers fired their weapons in self defense but will be placed on administrative leave.

“This is always one of the most dangerous calls we go on for domestic violence calls. We are inside a residents house and we don’t know what type of weapons they have. In this case the officers were trying to communicate with the individual and he was not cooperating with officers. And when they found out he had a gun he reached for it and caused officers to fire at him and we believe he fired at the officers as well”.

The shooting case is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.