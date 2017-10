BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released a missing person poster to media Monday afternoon for 41-year-old Catherine Steele.

Steele is female with brown hair and hazel eyes; she’s described as 5’7″ and 139 pounds.

Police tell CBS 42 she was last seen walking in the 2200 block of Magnolia Ave S in Birmingham.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the BPD Family Services Division at 205-297-8413 or 205-328-9311.