‘Continue to pray for him,’ asks family of Shelby County 2-year-old recovering from brain surgery

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — “We thought we’d lost a grandchild, which is very difficult,” Larry Rush said, choked up with emotion as he recalled the moment he thought his family had lost 2-year-old Austin Rush.

Austin Rush was hit by a car and his father, Matthew Rush, is a paramedic who responded to the scene to render life-saving aid to his own son.

Coming up on the CBS 42 News at 5, we speak with the Rush family about Austin, who is now recovering from brain surgery.

His father’s workplace started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costly surgery. Click here to donate.