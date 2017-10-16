eCO Savings Race: Team Toney

This week on eCO Savings Race, we’re spotlighting Team Toney!

Toney’s goals include paying off all credit card debt, paying off her student loan, saving $1,000 towards her emergency fund, reducing spending on eating out and shopping, and creating a secondary income source.

Toney says she thinks the most difficult goal is to cut down on eating out.

“I’m a single woman, and I eat out as a way to socialize with other people, so I’ll have to find creative ways to socialize with other people,” Toney said.

As for shopping, Toney explained she plans to budget any wardrobe needs, and to only shop when she absolutely needs to. She shared she was inspired by her first meeting with her eCO Credit Union coaches, and paid off three small balances that day.

