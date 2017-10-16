Habitat for Humanity building 10 homes in 10 days in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 10 homes in 10 days sounds like a tall order, but Habitat for Humanity is up for the challenge.

The organization is building the homes as part of the 10th Annual Habitat for Humanity Builder Blitz

The homes are going up in the Cascade Park neighborhood in Avondale, where construction crews have been working around the clock to stay on schedule.

One prospective homeowner spoke to CBS42 News about watching her new dream home come to life right before her eyes.

“It has been awesome to see it come up,” Deborah Davison said. “I have never seen anything like it in my life.”

The keys will be turned over to the new homeowners on Thursday.