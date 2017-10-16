Local charity vying for $100,000 NASCAR humanitarian award

(WIAT) — NASCAR has teamed up with Nationwide to present a humanitarian award, and you can decide who gets to take home the $100,000 prize.

Four organizations are up for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, and all have videos that make their pitches for the money. Of those organizations, one local charity, KultureCity, is in the running.

The group is famous for their sensory initiative, which led to the Birmingham Zoo becoming the first zoo in the nation with a sensory zone, an area that gives visitors on the autism spectrum a chance to enjoy the attractions.

Watch KultureCity’s video below, and CLICK HERE to cast your vote on NASCAR’s website.

