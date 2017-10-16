Town of Vance evicting volunteer fire department

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT)-The town of Vance in Tuscaloosa County is telling the volunteer fire department their services are no longer required. Town leaders say the volunteer department has thirty days to pack up and move out of fire station one.

Vance Mayor Keith Mahaffey says the town has decided to form its own volunteer fire department. Mahaffey says the volunteer department is being evicted because they stopped providing fire protection to town residents.

“Well we needed a station, the agreement we had with them is if they service the people in the town of Vance they can have that building. But they quit servicing and we needed a station to house our fire department and so we decided to ask them to vacate that building” Mahaffey said.

The Mayor said the new department should be operational by January. Fire chief Donnie Allen says despite getting a thirty day eviction notice, he says he’s not leaving.

“The town is bullying us just like they bully everyone else. It is a bad thing because they are trying to shut a fire department down and open up one themselves but they have no certification and they just can’t open up a fire department. If we pull out then everyone on those side of the tracks is going to be without fire services” Allen said.

The chief says the volunteer department has worked at fire station one thirty years providing services to residents. The volunteers have another fire station they can still use. The Town of Vance owns the fire station one building.

“Right now I am providing fire services to everyone in the town of Vance for free that they are charging them for. They are taking that money to save up to get their own fire department and they aren’t even certified. They will tell they are, but they’re not” Allen said.

Vance residents pay sixty dollars a year in fire service protection fees.