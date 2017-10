BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire is working a house fire in the 1100 block of 16th Street North.

Heavy smoke is visible from downtown Birmingham, north of 20/59.

Live look downtown… Looks like a fire from the smoke. This is North of 20/59 & East of I-65. @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/TP8JrAZ6jf — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) October 17, 2017

Family members at the home tell CBS42 they were concerned that a dog did not make it out of the burning home. The dog has been located and is safe.

