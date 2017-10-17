Cahaba River advocates want “No Build” on road project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A proposed ALDOT road project in Jefferson and Shelby Counties has been met with resistance from the Cahaba River Society, a group advocating for protection of the river.

The project would build a road extending Cahaba Beach Road, off Highway 280, to connect with Sicard Hollow Road. ALDOT says it would potentially alleviate heavy traffic on Highway 280 by allowing another route between areas that have seen growth in recent years. But the Cahaba River Society believes the project would damage the river, and therefore the drinking water in the Birmingham Metro Area coming from the water system that feeds much of the water supply.

“We feel this is something that we really must speak out about and say that this road should not be built,” said Beth Stewart, the Executive Director of the Cahaba River Society.

ALDOT says this is just part of the process to see which plan would be best for the project. Of the proposals, one of the options is to not build the road at all.