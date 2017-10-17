Councilman says Amazon is pipe dream for Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham is one of many cities across the country bidding to welcome Amazon’s second headquarters. But one city leader believes it’s unlikely.

“If it’s an opportunity, I wish the city well,” City Council President Pro Tempore Steven Hoyt said. “But it seem to me it’s pipe dreams, quite frankly because we have not done the kind of things that we need to do to be able to recruit a company of that magnitude. But I think we will eventually.”

Hoyt told CBS 42 the city has concerns with education, transportation and housing and needs to address those issues if they want Amazon to consider locating here.

“There’s quite a bit that needs to be done, and so I would think they would consider all of those things before they would choose Birmingham.”