Hoover’s Whole Foods gearing up for Wednesday opening

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, grocery shopping in Hoover is getting a little bit healthier with the long-awaited opening of a new Whole Foods market.

CBS42 was invited to get a sneak preview of what’s available at the new Riverchase Village location on Tuesday.

While our cameras were rolling, employees were very busy putting finishing touches on displays, stocks shelves and preparing food.

Store employees told CBS42 that giving customers a variety of choices is what it’s all about.

“To be an option for gourmets to basics. We have a ton of great food for everybody and a lot of different options,” said Jason Stonicher, store team leader. “We have quick meals to elaborate meals. We’ve got a little bit of everything so we adjustable as well.”

Doors open Wednesday at 9 a.m. with pre-opening festivities starting at 8.