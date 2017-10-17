Local woman pregnant while battling breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A local woman is pregnant, and what should be a happy time for the family, is shadowed by the fact that she also is battling cancer.

Sarah, just 26 years old, found out a few months ago that she has stage 2 breast cancer. It was discovered right around the time she learned about her pregnancy. The baby is a boy, and the third child for the family. Right now she doing chemotherapy. Once the baby arrives, she will go through radiation treatment.

A local organization called, Be A Blessing Birmingham, has started a virtual baby registry to help the mother-to-be with baby essentials. Doctors will be inducing Sarah on Dec. 9th, so the organization is trying to get as much stuff as possible ahead of the due date. This is where the public comes in to help. If you would like to donate, please click here. Sarah is registered at Target and Amazon under the name “Be A Blessing Birmingham”.

