Marlon Wayans set to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is in the Magic City!

The “White Chicks” actor is set to perform for two nights at the Stardome Comedy Club.

Though he hasn’t slept in 48 hours, there wasn’t a shortage of laughs on set during his interview. He discussed his new comedy sitcom on NBC called “Marlon” and his movie currently streaming on Netflix called “Naked”.

Wayans says he really enjoys performing in front of live audiences.

“That’s why when I did my TV show, I chose to do a sitcom,” Wayans said. “I like hearing the 300 people, whether they’re going to laugh or whether I went too far.”

The famous comedian is also gearing up to film a stand-up special for Netflix which should start filming in November.

The entire Wayans family is known for comedy, which many have turned into successful careers. When asked which brother was the funniest, he gave an unexpected answer.

“My mom. Only when you piss her off. She’s hilarious,” Wayans said.

The comedy show will be Tuesday, October 17th at 9:45 p.m. and Wednesday, October 18th at 7:30 p.m. at the Stardome Comedy Club. Click here for ticket information.

EXTRA: Wayans also joined us over on Facebook Live where he really amped up the jokes.