Music icon Selena celebrated in Google doodle

(AP/WIAT) — Google is known for adding creative graphics and animations above the search bar to honor different occasions, and today the search engine is celebrating Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

On this day in 1989, the singer released her debut, self-entitled album Selena.

In 1995, a Houston jury found Yolanda Saldivar guilty of murdering Selena. She was sentenced to spend at least 30 years in prison.

If you click the Google doodle, an animated video plays featuring the song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”. Below the search bar, the site also includes a link to explore memories of Selena. The memories feature a gallery full of pictures and information about the singer’s life, her influence on fashion, and her legacy.

What’s your favorite Selena song?