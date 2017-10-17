Pumpkin spice pasta is here!

(WTEN) — Pumpkin spice lattes? Of course. Pumpkin spice muffins? Sure. But Pumpkin spice pasta? Yeah, it’s a thing.

The popular pumpkin flavor pops up all over the place once the leaves start to fall, and now the greed for the orange gourd has even reached the humble pasta bowl.

WTEN, a fellow Nexstar station, was curious to taste the squashy spaghetti for themselves, so they whipped up a batch and tested it out.

As a base, they used Pumpkin Spice Fettuccini from Rossi Pasta.

They also cooked up a few different sauces to try.

If you’re in the mood for a something a little buttery, try Rossi’s recommended Crispy Sage & Brown Butter Sauce recipe.

If you like a creamier sauce, try this delicious Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce recipe from Well Plated by Erin.

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce. Made with pumpkin, cream cheese, and sage, this easy recipe tastes similar to Alfredo but is healthy and ready in 20 minutes!

Yield: 2 to 3 servings (see notes) Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces whole wheat fettuccini (or any other long, thin noodle, such as linguine or spaghetti)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups nonfat milk

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, cut into chunks and at room temperature (do not use fat free)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch ground cayenne pepper

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta to al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, drain pasta, and set aside. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once hot and sizzling, add the flour, then whisk constantly until it turns a golden color and smells nutty. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Slowly pour in the milk a few splashes at a time, whisking constantly to smooth any clumps. Increase the heat to medium high, then let cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, then stir in the pumpkin, cream cheese, half of the chopped sage leaves, salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne. Continue whisking until the cream cheese melts and you have a smooth, rich sauce. Taste and add additional salt and pepper as desired. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and gently toss to combine. Thin the pasta with a bit of the reserved pasta water as needed if it seems too thick or sticky. Serve immediately, topped with Parmesan and the remaining sage.

This recipes serves 2 generously or 3 with smaller portions. To make this a heartier dish (and extend the servings to 4), try adding sautéed greens such as spinach or kale, shredded or chopped cooked chicken, or sautéed chicken or turkey sausage.

I have not tried doubling the recipe but don’t see why it wouldn’t work—just make sure you use a large enough pan.

Reheat leftovers gently in the microwave with a splash of milk to keep them from drying out.

Recipe by © Erin Clarke /Well Plated.