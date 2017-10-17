S-Town’s Tyler Goodson pleads guilty; Bibb County DA is ‘glad infamous case is over’

By Published:

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Tyler Goodson, an Alabama man depicted in the virally popular S-Town podcast, entered guilty pleas to three charges on Monday, Oct. 17–the day his trial was set to start in Bibb County.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson told CBS 42 Goodson pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, theft in the third degree, and criminal trespassing in the third degree.

He received a 10-year suspended prison sentence and five years probation.

“I am glad this infamous case is over,” Jackson said to CBS 42.

