Shelby County woman sentenced for child pornography case

By Published:

(WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced a Shelby County woman to 24 years and six months and prison on one count of producing child pornography of an eight-year-old relative in 2015, according to a release from U.S. Attorney and the FBI.

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Jennifer Lynne Galloway, 34, after she pleaded guilty to the charge in June. Galloway sent the photos of the child to a man she knew as Cory Haynes, according to the release, who was identified as Brian Wayne Ray, 55, of Trussville.

FBI investigators discovered Galloway’s images in emails between Ray and another man in Washington, D.C.

Ray pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to distributing child pornography and another count of possessing child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for sentencing January 23, and he faces between five to 20 years in prison.

